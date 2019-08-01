Yorkshire weather forecast: Scattered showers with a chance of heavy rain, hail and thunder

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 1 August.

What will the weather be like during the morning and afternoon in Yorkshire?

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 1 August.

The Met Office explains that this morning will see “Early mist, low cloud and hill fog will clear, leaving sunny intervals for many places.”

There will also be scattered showers, some of which will become “locally heavy with a chance of hail and thunder, although mainly across the Pennines this afternoon,” adds the Met Office.

It will also be cooler along the coast. Maximum temperature of 23C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Yorkshire?

This evening will become mostly dry “as the locally heavy showers fade away, leaving areas of cloud but some clear intervals,” said the Met Office.

A few showers may arrive across eastern areas, especially the coast. Minimum temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

Tomorrow will see patchy cloud and sunny intervals, but also some scattered showers.

These will most likely be in the afternoon, and will be lighter than previous days. Temperatures will be higher away from the coast. Maximum temperature of 23C.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 5 August to Wednesday 14 August said: “Bands of rain and showers are likely to move northeastwards across the UK during Monday, with heaviest rain towards the northwest.

“The south is likely to see the driest and brightest weather, but more persistent rain may reach the southwest later Monday and into Tuesday.

“Through the rest of the week, low pressure is likely to be located just to the west of the UK. This would bring west to southwesterly winds across the majority of the UK.”