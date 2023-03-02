Yorkshire weather forecast: Snow forecast for the region as temperatures fall

Temperatures are set to plummet across Yorkshire, with snow expected in some areas.

The Met Office forecast is predicting very cold weather starting from next week (w/c February 6).

The cold snap will begin on Sunday, forecasters predict, with snow and sleet expected on five days next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forecaster said winds from the north will bring cold conditions to Yorkshire over the next week, resulting in wintry showers and organised bands of snow at times

Temperatures are set to plummet across Yorkshire, with snow expected in some areas.

The Met Office said: “This period is expected to be characterised by winds from the north bringing cold conditions to most areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will most likely result in wintry showers across northern and eastern areas, these turning to more organised bands of snow at times.