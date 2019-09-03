Yorkshire weather forecast: Sunny intervals, cloud and light drizzle

Have your say

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 3 September, with sunny intervals, cloud and light drizzle.

What will the weather be like today in Yorkshire?

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 3 September, with sunny intervals, cloud and light drizzle

The Met Office said: “Much of the region will stay dry with some bright or sunny intervals.

“Always more cloudy towards the west, with some light rain or drizzle on the hills.” Maximum temperature of 20C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

It will be showery, with locally heavy rain spreading east on Wednesday, with possible coastal gales in the evening.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 7 September to Monday 16 September said: “The weekend will be unsettled and probably windy at first, with showers or longer spells of rain.

“Then drier, brighter and quieter conditions will probably arrive in the west and northwest of the UK, before slowly extend to other areas over the course of the weekend.

“It will most likely be rather cool with some chilly nights under clear skies. Into next week, confidence quickly becomes low.”