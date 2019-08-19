Yorkshire weather forecast: Sunshine and showers throughout the day

Have your say

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 19 August, with sunshine and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning and afternoon in Yorkshire?

The Met Office explains that today will see, “Another day of sunshine and showers, with perhaps the odd heavy shower, although a good number of places should remain dry throughout.

“Staying breezy but feeling pleasant enough in the sunshine.” Maximum temperature of 21C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Yorkshire?

Tonight will see showers generally easing through the evening, with some clear spells developing.

However, some cloud and outbreaks of light rain are possible in the north later in the night. Winds will decrease overnight. Minimum temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

The Met Office said: “Sunshine and showers developing once again, with the risk of a heavy shower in the afternoon. Light winds.” Maximum temperature of 21C.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 23 August to Sunday 1 September said: “Further spells of rain likely to affect northwestern parts of the UK during Friday, especially over higher ground.

“Elsewhere, largely dry with sunny spells.

"Into the weekend there is a lot of uncertainty at this stage, but will probably see the unsettled weather continuing across the far north and northwest, with drier and brighter conditions elsewhere. Temperatures will generally be above average.”