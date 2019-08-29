Yorkshire weather forecast: Sunshine, gusty winds and the chance of showers

Have your say

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 29 August, with sunny spells, gusty winds and the chance of showers.

What will the weather be like today in Yorkshire?

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 29 August, with sunny spells, gusty winds and the chance of showers

The Met Office explains that today is set to be “A brighter but breezy day, with the best of any sunshine in the east.

“Winds becoming gusty through the afternoon, with isolated showers possible.” Maximum temperature of 21C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

The Met Office said: “Windy Friday, with rain mainly across the Pennines, however eastern parts drier.

“Blustery rain then spreading southeast Saturday. This clearing to sunny spells, heavy showers and cooler temperatures Sunday.”

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 2 September to Wednesday 11 September said: “Changeable and, at times, unsettled weather is expected during the start of September.

“The first week of meteorological autumn should see rainy spells clearing to a mixture of sunshine and showers.

“Showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the northwest, with the best of any dry weather across southern and southwestern areas. It will be windy at times, especially across the north.”