Yorkshire weather forecast: Temperature set to peak at 27 as warm weather continues

With most of the country on tenterhooks ahead of England's opening Euro 2020 this weekend, you could be forgiven for staying inside and watching the match on TV.

But it's likely to be BBQs aplenty as Sunday could be the hottest day of the year so far in Yorkshire - with the temperature set to hit 27 degrees.

The Met Office forecast for the weekend says: "Cool start in places (on Saturday), then soon warming up to become a fine day with patchy cloud but also long spells of strong sunshine and light winds. However, along the coast it will be cooler as light onshore breezes develop. Largely sunny this evening, and clear for much of the night, although thin high cloud is likely to arrive later.

Yorkshire is set for some more stunning weather this weekend

"Although there will be some cloud at times there will also be long bright or sunny spells. Everywhere will feel warmer than Saturday, with many places becoming very warm. Maximum temperature 27 °C."

And while there are forecasts for some light rain showers at the beginning of next week, the warm weather is likely to continue.