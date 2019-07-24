Yorkshire weather forecast: Temperatures to reach 28C today as sunshine returns

The scorching, dry weather was briefly broken up by thunderstorms last night, but the sunshine is to make its return to Yorkshire today (24 Jul).

Temperatures across the region are set to reach highs of 28C in parts today, as the weather turns hot and humid following heavy downpours overnight.

Temperatures across Yorkshire are set to reach highs of 28C in parts today

Warm and humid conditions

The heatwave shows no signs of relenting, with the Met Office forecasting very warm and humid conditions heading into this afternoon.

The high temperatures are set to become even hotter heading into Thursday, with potentially near record-breaking overnight temperatures expected.

Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said, "There is a real possibility of records being broken this week, not only for July but also all-time records. The weather setup is broadly similar to the pattern that brought high temperatures to much of continental Europe at the end of June.

"The difference this time is that the wind flow will be more directly from France, paving the way for some exceptional, perhaps record-breaking temperatures. As well as high temperatures during the day, overnight temperatures will also be notably warm and could also break records.

"Conditions will feel much more comfortable for western parts of the UK by the time we get to Friday."

Today's forecast

After some early showers this morning, the weather will become and increasingly sunny, which will feel very humid by midday. Later in the day, the sunshine will turn slightly hazy and some thin cloud will develop heading towards the evening.

It will remain dry overnight with largely clear skies and light winds, but conditions will remain warm and muggy.

Temperatures could reach a peak of 28C in parts of Yorkshire today, cooling off to 16C by tonight.

Thursday will see the weather turn even hotter, with temperatures forecast to hit 33C, with coastal areas remaining slightly cooler thanks to an onshore breeze.

However, the Met Office has warned there could be a chance of isolated thunderstorms later in the day.