Yorkshire weather forecast: This is when heavy rain and strong winds will hit Yorkshire

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 15 August, with rain, cloud and sunshine.

What will the weather be like this morning and afternoon in Yorkshire?

The Met Office said: “A bright morning with scattered showers, mainly in the west. Drier in the afternoon with plenty of warm sunny spells. Also a brisk breeze at times, especially on high ground.” Maximum temperature of 21C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Yorkshire?

Tonight will see plenty of evening sunshine, with clear spells in the first part of the night. “Clouding over during the night, with outbreaks of rain by the early hours,” adds the Met Office. Minimum temperature of 12C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

Friday will see widespread outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, during Friday with strong and gusty winds. Rain and wind starting to ease into the evening. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 19 August to Wednesday 28 August said: “Monday will be a cool day with a mix of sunshine and showers, the showers heaviest and most frequent in the north and northwest where thunderstorms are likely.

“It will also be windy at first, with some coastal gales.

“Through Tuesday and Wednesday there will be a trend for the weather to become less unsettled in the south and southwest, with increasingly dry conditions developing here.”