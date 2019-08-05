Yorkshire weather forecast: This is when heavy rain, hail and thunder are set to hit

Have your say

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 5 August, with sun, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning and afternoon in Yorkshire?

This morning will be “A rather cloudy start with a few showers, but tending to brighten up during the morning,” said the Met Office.

The afternoon should then stay mostly dry with some sunny spells. Maximum temperature of 23C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Yorkshire?

Tonight will be mostly dry through the evening and night with some good clear spells. The odd shower is possible in the far northwest of the region by morning. Minimum temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

Tuesday will be mostly dry with sunny spells to start, but showers will develop by the afternoon.

The Met Office adds that these will be “locally heavy with a risk of hail and thunder.” Maximum temperature of 23C.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 9 August to Sunday 18 August said: “After a sunny start to Friday, showers will develop.

“Outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain and strong winds will then arrive into the southwest.

“The band of rain will gradually spread northeastwards, and will be followed by warm, humid conditions and heavy showers as we head into the weekend.

“For the following week, an area of low pressure will stay close to the UK.”