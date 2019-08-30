Yorkshire weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Yorkshire

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be mostly dull on Friday 30 August, with cloud and winds throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this today in Yorkshire?

Today will be windy with some patchy light rain in north western parts on Friday. It will be mainly dry, though cloudy in the south and east of the region. Maximum temperature of 22C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

The Met Office said: “Rain, heavy at times, spreading east Saturday afternoon.” However, this will clear to sunny spells, thundery showers and cooler temperatures for Sunday. Dry and chilly Sunday night, remaining mainly dry on Monday.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 3 September to Thursday 12 September said: “Changeable and, at times, unsettled weather is expected during the start of September.

“The first week of meteorological autumn will see spells of rain interspersed with a mixture of sunshine and showers.

“Most of the rain will be in the northwest, with some reasonable drier and brighter spells across southern parts. It will be windy at times, especially across the north.”