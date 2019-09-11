Yorkshire weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Yorkshire

Have your say

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 11 September, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like today in Yorkshire?

Early cloud and rain will clear southwards during the morning allowing sunny spells to develop as well as the odd shower.

It will stay breezy for much of the day, easing later. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

The Met Office said: “After a dry start on Thursday rain will spread quickly east before clearing through the evening.”

Friday and Saturday will be mainly dry with widespread sunshine.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 15 September to Tuesday 24 September said: “The middle of September is likely to be widely settled and dry with light winds and plenty of sunshine, especially in the south of the UK.

“There will be a greater chance for windier conditions, some rain and a few showers in the north, particularly for northern Scotland.

“Temperatures are expected to be near average by day, although warm in the southeast at first, and cool by night with air frosts likely in prone locations.”