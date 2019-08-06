Yorkshire weather forecast: This is when thunder and hail are set to hit today

Have your say

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 6 August, with sunshine, cloud, rain and thunder.

What will the weather be like this morning and afternoon in Yorkshire?

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 6 August, with sunshine, cloud, rain and thunder

This morning is set to begin with some sunny intervals, but cloud building with showers will become more widespread across the region during the day.

The Met Office adds that these showers will be “locally heavy with a risk of hail and thunder.” Maximum temperature of 23C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Yorkshire?

“Showers tending to ease into the evening, but then there is a possibility of further heavy showers during the early hours,” said the Met Office.

However, some clear spells will develop. Minimum temperature of 13C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

Wednesday will see sunny spells and showers continuing, “again locally heavy with a risk of thunder,” adds the Met Office.

However, it is likely that there will be fewer heavy showers than on Tuesday. Maximum temperature of 23C.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 10 Aug to Monday 19 August said: “The unsettled weather will continue this coming weekend, with scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms.

“Showers will be slow-moving across northern areas. It will also be windy in the south, with gales along the coasts.

“For the following week, an area of low pressure will stay close to the UK. This is likely to maintain the unsettled conditions, with further spells of rain followed by scattered heavy and possibly thundery showers.

“It will be windier than earlier in the week, with a risk of coastal gales, but there will be some brief drier interludes.”