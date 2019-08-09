Yorkshire weather forecast: This is when thunder and heavy rain hit will

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 8 August, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

However, heavy rain and thunder could spoil plans over the next few days as the Met Office issues weather warnings.

What will the weather be like this morning and afternoon in Yorkshire?

The Met Office said: “Heavy rain and strong winds across the region will clear quickly northwards to be followed by a brief spell of dry bright weather.

“Cloud will thicken by early afternoon as showers, thundery at times, or longer spells of rain develop.” Maximum temperature of 26C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Yorkshire?

Tonight will see heavy rain or thundery showers, which will at times turn into longer spells of rain. These will persist through much of the night. It will turn windy especially over the hills. Minimum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 13 August to Thursday 22 August said: “Tuesday will be a day of sunshine and showers, some of which will be heavy with a chance of hail and thunder. Cloudier skies may arrive in the southwest with some rain later in the day.

“Through the rest of the period low pressure close to the UK is likely to maintain unsettled conditions, with some prolonged spells of rain followed by periods scattered, heavy and sometimes thundery showers.”