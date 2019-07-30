Yorkshire weather forecast: This is when thunderstorms will hit Yorkshire

Have your say

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be mostly dull on Tuesday 30 July, with heavy rain and thunder set to hit.

What will the weather be like this morning in Yorkshire?

The Met Office explains that this morning will see a “Mixture of bright or sunny spells and variable amounts of cloud. Showers are also likely, perhaps affecting the Pennines at first, before turning more widespread for the afternoon.”

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Yorkshire?

This afternoon will see “Some showers becoming heavy with thunder likely. Brisk winds by afternoon. Maximum temperature 24C.”

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Yorkshire?

“Showers may be slow to die out and could last overnight with some longer spells of rain developing,” adds the Met Office.

Winds will become lighter overnight, with low cloud and mist affecting some areas later. Minimum temperature 13C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

Tomorrow will likely see heavy and thundery showers, with some warm, sunny spells between showers.

Some of the showers could be slow moving, with winds becoming northwesterly. Maximum temperature 22C.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 3 August to Monday 12 August said: “Saturday will see a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers, possibly thundery across parts of Scotland and northern England.

“Elsewhere, it should be mostly dry with warm sunny spells.

“Into next week, low pressure looks likely to be located just to the west of the UK, which would bring a west to southwesterly across the majority of the UK, with the potential for a south to southeasterly flow across the far north of the country.”