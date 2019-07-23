Yorkshire weather forecast: Thunderstorms and 30C heatwave to hit tonight amid yellow weather warning

Have your say

Thunderstorms are set to strike Yorkshire tonight (23 Jul), as a heavy downpours are forecast to dampen the scorching weather.

Temperatures across the region will reach highs of 32C in parts today as the county basks in the summer heatwave, before the tropical-temperatures give way to thundery showers overnight.

Thunder and lightning

Today will see Yorkshire bask in hot conditions and clear skies, with temperatures climbing to 32C in some areas, with peak highs expected between 4pm and 7pm this evening.

The weather will remain warm and dry until around 11pm, when some light showers are expected to hit, turning heavier into the early hours of Wednesday.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Yorkshire from 6pm today until 9am tomorrow, with heavy downpours forecast during the night, as the Met Office warns of scattered thunderstorms.

However, temperatures will still remain hot and muggy overnight at around 20C.

Power cuts and travel delays

The unsettled weather could lead to some power cuts and travel delays, and there is potential for frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds, as well as sudden downpours in some areas.

The weather is set to clear from 9am tomorrow morning, turning bright and dry, with temperatures remaining warm.

The Met Office said, "There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"There is a small chance of damage to property from lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"There is a small chance of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.

"There is a small chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus."