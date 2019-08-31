Yorkshire weather forecast: Winds, rain, sunshine and a chance of thunder

Have your say

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Saturday 31 August, with sunny spells and cloud.

What will the weather be like today in Yorkshire?

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Saturday 31 August, with sunny spells and cloud

The Met Office said: “Breezy and increasingly cloudy Saturday morning, with outbreaks of rain spreading east.

“Rain clearing to sunshine and the odd shower through the afternoon, with winds easing.” Maximum temperature of 21C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

“Sunshine and showers Sunday, locally heavy and thundery,” adds the Met Office.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Wednesday 4 September to Friday 13 September said: “Through the second half of next week, cool and showery west or north-westerly flow is likely.

“However, there is likely to be a reasonable amount of dry and bright weather, especially across southern parts of the UK, with the wettest conditions likely to be in the northwest.

“It will often be rather windy, especially in the north, with the risk of gales at times. Wet and windy conditions may develop more widely for a time.”