Yorkshire weather forecast: yellow weather warnings issued as snow, sleet and hail to blast Leeds, Sheffield and York

Yorkshire is set to be blasted with freezing weather conditions as a yellow weather warning is issued for snow, sleet and hail.

The Met Office is warning the wintry showers could lead to icy stretches, likely resulting in some travel disruption in parts.

Snow, sleet and hail

The yellow weather alert has been issued for Yorkshire today (26 Feb), with the warning in place until 10am on Thursday (27 Feb).

The warning extends across the north, east, south and west of the county, including Leeds, Sheffield and York.

Wintry showers are expected to hit Yorkshire through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, before developing more widely across parts of the north Midlands and north Wales.

Commuters are warned the unsettled conditions will leave surfaces wet and slippery, leading to icy stretches on untreated surfaces, and some road and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times expected.

Showers will fall as a mixture of hail, sleet and snow, with some areas expected to see between one and three cm of snow, mainly above 100m.

The forecast in full

The forecast for Yorkshire today (26 Feb) is mostly cold and breezy, with a mixture of sunny spells and wintry showers, mainly over the hills.

The east of the region will generally be drier and brighter, with temperatures peaking at 6C.

Heading into tonight, wintry showers will continue and cloud will thicken overnight, bringing rain and hill snow later in the evening.

Temperatures will plummet to a brisk -1C.

Windy spells and wintry showers are expected to continue on Thursday, but conditions will become mostly dry with sunshine later in the afternoon.