Yorkshire weather warning: Disruption and flooding expected after heavy rain this weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain to Yorkshire, as heavy rain is set to hit the region.

The weather warning is in place from 12pm on Friday (25 October) until 23.59pm on Saturday (26 October), covering North, South and West Yorkshire.

The Met Office said, “Heavy rain beginning on Friday is expected to continue into Saturday which may bring transport disruption and flooding.

“Rain is expected to arrive across parts of the UK during Friday and become heavy and persistent, this is especially true for high ground exposed to the strong southwesterly wind.

“This rain is expected to continue falling in similar areas for around 24 hours. As such during this period 40-60 mm of rain is likely, with perhaps as much as 100 mm over higher ground.”

What to expect from this weather warning

Looking further ahead

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook explains that “next week it may become drier and more settled again with some sunshine but also overnight fog patches, which could be slow to clear by day.

“However, Atlantic fronts could still bring further rain and strong winds across western parts of the UK at times.”