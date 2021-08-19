Bolton Abbey on a hot summer's day. (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA)

The Met Office has put the rumours of a heatwave to rest, as we see what the outlook is for this weekend in Yorkshire.

Friday

We will see a mainly dry day with an occasional parting of the clouds, making way for some sunny spells.

There will be light winds and it will feel warm as the maximum temperature will be 22C.

Saturday and Sunday

Saturday will begin with a ray of light, however, thickened clouds will bring sprinkles of rain later in the day, heavy in different areas.

It is expected to be cloudy and humid on the Sunday with further outbreaks of rain and a maximum temperature of 21C.

Outlook for next week

According to the Met Office, there is expected to be ‘plenty of dry weather’ with ‘occasional sunny spells’.

“Confidence is low to start this period, with uncertainties in the details of an area of low pressure which is likely to be in charge,” the weather service said.

“Conditions should become more settled into next week. These more settled conditions could remain throughout the week, however rain and showers could develop once again. This is most likely towards the south with rain probably moving in from the west.