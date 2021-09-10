Yorkshire weekend weather forecast: Summer not quite over as temperatures set to peak at 23C

Ripley Castle. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

It looks like this weekend could start off cloudy, but the Met Office predicts sunny spells over the weekend.

Friday night

According to the Met Office, any remaining showers will gradually die out during the evening, leaving it mainly dry, mild and cloudy at night.

Saturday

The day will begin cloudy, but it should generally be a brighter day than Friday, with some sunny spells forecast.

However, showers are predicted to develop later in the day.

It is expected to remain warm and humid with a maximum temperature of 23C.

Sunday to Tuesday

The back-end of the weekend looks uncertain at the moment with possible clouds and a few showers.

But it sounds like Monday and Tuesday could be drier and breezier respectively, with potential rain.

Outlook for next week for the UK

The Met Office the weather getting warmer compared to the weekend but more unsettled during the middle of next week with a possibility of showers in some areas.

Some areas could potentially see heavy and thundery conditions, particularly across central and southern parts of the UK.

“Towards the end of next week and thereafter, there is an increased chance of Atlantic systems arriving from the northwest,” the weather service said.

“This will see spells of rain move across the country followed by brighter but showery periods. Some windy spells are also possible at times. It will likely be wettest in the northwest with the best of any drier weather in the southeast.”