Yellow weather warnings have been put in place for Saturday

It appears that the region is in for a wet weekend, with showers, cloud and thunder forecast by the Met Office - and a yellow weather warning in place across Yorkshire for Saturday.

The Met Office has warned there is a small chance of flooding and delays both on the roads and on public transport.

It's not all bad news, however - warmer temperatures are also expected on both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday is predicted to be dry earlier on, but the Met Office predicts this won’t last long and parts of Yorkshire will experience showers and thunder.

Despite the thundery forecast, the temperature is reported to be as high as 22 C on Saturday and feel warm and humid.

Sunday is predicted to be warm, although it's still not safe to leave your brolly at home - the Met Office forecasts yet more thundery showers across Yorkshire.