Wedding beauty special - how to get the Ellie Goulding bridal make-up glow

For brides of all ages - and anyone who wants to achieve a naturally radaiant look for a special event - Yorkshire Post Magazine beauty editor Stephanie Smith has tips, asks two leading make-up artists for their advice, and picks out her favourite beauty products for getting the job done beautifully.

Dear Stylist,

Elemis Bridal Beauty Collection, �67, at Elemis.com

I’m getting married next year and have never had great skin. I have been seriously impressed by the beautiful bridal glow of Ellie Goulding at her wedding last month in York. I’m too busy for a complicated skincare regime and I do want to keep both skincare and make-up simple. How can I make sure I have the expected “bridal radiance” on the big day?

Start now and make sure you get into a routine, even a simple one. This means no sleeping in your make-up for starters. I recommend monthly in-spa facials (try Liz Earle at the Victoria Quarter in Leeds or Titanic Spa near Huddersfield).

Regular exfoliation is essential to buff away dead skin cells, encourage the regeneration of new ones and ensure the best “landing port” for your products so you are not wasting your money. The Elemis Bridal Beauty Collection has a Cleansing Balm and 60 Resurfacing Facial Pads, to use day and night, plus two face masks. Start it now or a couple of months before the wedding.

You need moisturisers that deliver. Sisley Ecological Compound is lightweight, protective and gives skin exactly what it needs each day (recommended for grooms too). It’s expensive but lasts a long time. Younger brides can use this morning and night, but for older brides, Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream uses retinol and a peptide-rich Red Algae extract to smooth skin texture and improve firmness.

Sisley Ecological Compound, �168, on the Sisley counters.'''Its fluid, lightweight, fresh and'comfortable texture leaves skin suppler and more toned. It'prepares the skin and protects it with an imperceptible matt moisturising formula that also'makes it a firm favourite amongst men, who use it as'an aftershave balm. With naturally sourced Centella Asiatica, Ginseng,'Rosemary, Hops and Horsetail extracts, to nourish and stimulate the epidermis while reinforcing it against external aggressions.' Can be used on its own or to'prime skin for other products.

A touch of softly vibrant and natural looking lipstick on the day - or indeed, anyday - can work wonders in adding a fresh radiance. Ellie Goulding wore Mac Lipstick in Whirl. Definitely worth a whirl.

Anyway, those were my tips. Here are more from the real experts, then some more of my beauty product glow-getting recommendations ...

What are the trends in bridal make-up? Two leading Yorkshire make-up artists share their insight and tips.

Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream, �70 at Murad.co.uk.

ASH FEHNERS

Ash Fehners is a Leeds-based make-up artist who specialises in fashion, film and bridal looks. She says: “Classic bride is still my most popular look, closely followed by the rise of the glam brides of glossy magazines, for my younger brides, with soft glam, fluffy lashes, and gold and warm tones.

“Lots of glow. My favourite products for a bridal glow that lasts are Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter and everything finished with MAC Fix Plus.

“Silicone eye patches in the morning bring down puffy eyes if the bride has struggled to sleep. “Relax with a face mask in the morning to keep well hydrated - the earlier you can get into a strong skincare routine the better - make-up can only do so much, so invest in radiance booster skincare to get skin glowing.

Make-up created by Ash Fehners for bride Jessica Shelton nee Houlbrook See @ashfehnersbridalmakeup ''And website www.ashfehenersmakeup.format.com

“Keep blot papers, mini lash glue and the same lipstick your make-up artist uses in your maid of honour’s bag ready for any quick touch-ups.

“Make-up artists get booked up fast for key dates over summer, especially Saturdays, Bank Holidays, Christmas and New year. Book in advance and ensure you go with someone trustworthy who has an array of make-up looks that haven’t been over-filtered and are in the style you want for your big day.”

Instagram: @ashfehnersmakeup, website: www.ashfehenersmakeup.format.com

SONIA SCHOFIELD

Sonia Schofield is an award-winning wedding and fashion make-up artist based in York.

“When it comes to trends, I usually avoid them for bridal make-up. A glowing flawless skin is never going to date and this is what I strive to create when designing a bridal look. Getting the skin in top condition is the best thing a bride can do in the build-up to the big day so that the make-up sits perfectly and you don’t end up trying to use make-up as a mask.

Make-up created by Sonia Schofield - Model Charlie Cowap -Headband Design by Hummingbird - Wedding dress by Thimbelinas of York - Picture by Olivia Brabbs

“For that youthful look, it is best to use a light foundation and build up only where you need it, on blemishes or red areas. I’d recommend going stronger or brighter than you normally would with your blusher and lipstick as you don’t want it to be lost in the photos.

“For the eyes to stand out and look defined I would suggest lining them. Whether it be a precise line or a smokier line, you definitely need it. If you really don’t like eyeliner I’d still recommend ‘tight lining’ - lining in the upper waterline. You need to get the liner right into the roots of the upper lash line. This will really make your eyes pop in the photos.”

Instagram: sonia.schofield.mua, website: www.soniaschofieldmakeup.com

Neom Organics Great Day Glow Skincare range is a fab place to start both your long-tern skin care and to use on the big day iteself. It offers a naturally-beneficial blend with complexion boosting turmeric root extract and high performance active wheat germ oil with essential molecules for radiant, youthful-looking skin. The Great Day Glow SPF 30 Moisturiser is �40 at NeomOrganics.com and at its lovely store at Victoria Gate in Leeds.

Launched in August, Clarins Everlasting Youth Fluid Foundation brings a double smoothing and firming skin care action to restore skin's brightness and density. Chicory boosts collagen synthesis, leaves fuller, firmer skin that diffuses light while red jania extract encourages the removal of dead cells. With SPF 15 UVA/UVB protection, it's �35.

Pixie Skin Blurring Elixir, �7.99, by Barry M at Boots.

Y'Laura Mercier has launched a new version of its Tinted Moisturiser with new skincare ingredients, updated non-leaky packaging and new shades. Tinted Moisturizer Original has a multi-tasking blend of skincare and make-up that blurs imperfections, with a sheer hint of coverage with a dewy finish. The Illuminating formula version has finely milled pearls for lasting luminosity. Both cost �35 on the Laura Mercier counters.