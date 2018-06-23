Weekend interview: Sir Ranulph Fiennes

Bad health may have stopped Sir Ranulph Fiennes from climbing any more mountains, but he has found a new frontier for adventure - as Catherine Scott discovers.

Sir Ranulph Fiennes – or Ran as he insists on being called – is frustrated.

His bid to become the first person to cross both polar ice caps and climb the highest mountain on each continent. in the Global Reach Challenge has been thwarted by bad circulation and a dicky heart.

It is hard to imagine this superhuman explorer, who is the only man alive to have ever travelled around the Earth’s circumpolar surface, and who ran seven marathons on seven continents in seven days – all after suffering a heart attack – being beaten by the march of time. He’s had a double heart bypass, a cancer operation, chopped off his own frostbitten fingers and now has diabetes, none of which seemed to stand in his way.

But this time, he has had to admit defeat, not something Ran – often described as the world’s greatest living explorer – finds easy, I can tell.

“It is annoying that the things that defeat me are some of the smallest mountains to climb,” he says, although Mount Aconcagua in South America, Mount Carstensz in Indonesia and Mount Denali in North America are not exactly pimples.

“If I’d realised that they would have stood in my way I would have done them when I was climbing Everest” – he was a mere 65 years old then.

“It would have been easy to do the others then. But now I have been told my circulation in so bad that I really mustn’t climb any more mountains.

“I still hold the record but someone will beat me sooner or later.”

His frustration isn’t so much that his body is letting him down, but that it might affect his fund-raising.

Ran Fiennes has raised millions of pounds for charity over the years, especially for the cancer charity, Marie Curie.

“My late wife Ginny died of cancer and Marie Curie were of a great help and comfort to us,” he says. “So for the last 12 years my expeditions have been raising money for Marie Curie.”

One of the biggest funders of his expeditions is the Yorkshire businessman, political donor and philanthropist Paul Sykes.

“I met Paul when I was giving a lecture in Harrogate. He walked me to my car and said that he liked what I talked about and that when I did another expedition he would like to be involved. That’s how our relationship started.”

Sykes himself suffered from prostate cancer, something else the two men have in common, and he funded a specialist prostate cancer unit at St James’s Hospital in Leeds. But the pair also have political leanings in common, they were both supporters of Ukip – Sykes was a major funder of the party and Fiennes is a former patron, although their views differ greatly on Brexit, Fiennes has been quoted as saying leaving Europe would be ‘utterly stupid.’ However their friendship seems intact and Fiennes has nothing but praise for the Barnsley-born businessman. But Sykes won’t be involved in Fiennes’ latest expedition.

When you are of the character of Ran Fiennes you won’t let the matter of turning 74-years-old stand in your way. Once an explorer, always an explorer.

“If I can’t climb mountains any more and I have walked to all the poles then I had to find something else to do,” he says matter-of-factly.

It is hard to imagine what else there is left for him to conquer – not a word Fiennes likes to use by the way.

“It is not about me conquering anything, there is a lot of luck involved,” he says.

Having explored most things on land, Fiennes is now turning his attention to the sea – or below it.

“I can’t say much about it, as the organisers who are in South Africa are still getting the funding together but I can say that I have had to do a diving course and it involves walking along the seabed. The problems with my circulation don’t have an impact underwater.”

I try not to say anything that will diminish his clear excitement at finding something new to explore, but I have to ask about his family. He has a 12-year-old daughter Elizabeth to his second wife Louise, doesn’t he ever worry about them if something happened to him?

“I grew up without a father, but with a very loving mum who died in her 90s. Louise is a brilliant mother and I have no doubt they would manage.” I get the feeling that is the end of the matter.

Fiennes’ father, Lieutenant Colonel Sir Ranulph Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes, died four months before his son was born, after standing on a landmine while serving with the Royal Scots Greys regiment, in Italy in 1943. He was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Order.

Fiennes’ mother brought him up, and it is clear that he idolises the memories he has been given of his father and wanted to follow him into the Army.

“I just wanted to be a commanding officer like him and that’s what I was on track to do, until I got no A-levels,” says Fiennes, who attended Eton after his mother moved to South Africa until he was 12.

It meant he couldn’t join as a commissioned officer, but he did join the British Army where he was seconded into the SAS – and promptly booted out, following what he calls “that Castle Combe business”.

He’s referring to an incident that led to him being fined for his part in a plot to blow up the set of Doctor Dolittle, which was being filmed in the picturesque Wiltshire village, much to the irritation of some locals. After spending a couple of years serving with the army of the Sultan of Oman, for which he received the country’s Bravery Medal while on active service, he found himself on civvy street with little or no job prospects.

During his stint in the Army he had been an adventure training officer and surmised that leading overseas expeditions might be a way of making a living.

By this time he had married his childhood sweetheart, Ginny, who became both his confidante and emotional support. It was she who suggested he chop off the end of his fingers to stop him moaning.

Ginny herself became the first woman to be awarded the Polar Medal. But after 36 years of marriage she was diagnosed with cancer and died aged 56. Fiennes has said losing Ginny was one of his hardest challenges, especially as he lost two sisters at around the same time.

In 2005 he remarried. He met Louise Millington while on the lecture circuit, something he still does in order to help fund his expeditions.

As well as planning his underwater adventures and touring the country with his lectures, including one in York in July, Fiennes is writing a book about another great polar explorer, Ernest Shackleton.

“There have been a lot of books about Shackleton but I suppose I am in a unique position to write about him as I have travelled in the same extreme conditions. What people don’t realise is that, like Shackleton, we had no GPS or satellite phones and we used the same sextant he did, so I can identify with him and the decisions he took.”

■ An Evening With Sir Ranulph Fiennes takes place at the Grand Opera House York on July 25 at 7.30pm. Tickets: From £24. Box Office: 0844 871 3024 Online: www.atgtickets.com/york