A weekly disco for children with autism and learning difficulties has hit the right note in Doncaster.

The event, which is also aimed at young people with learning difficulties, is held at The Vic, Swinton every Wednesday between 6pm and 8.30pm.

Those attending must be aged over 16 and accompanied by a supervising adult.

The disco includes a raffle, bingo, karaoke, competitions, crisps and sweets.

Entrance is £2 at the club, which is in Station Road.