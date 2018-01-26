Welfare officer stabbed by ‘ideal pupil’ thought she was going to be hugged

A school welfare officer was “thrown about by the force and ferocity of the attack upon her” when she was stabbed in the face and chest by a 16-year-old “ideal pupil”, a judge has been told.

Joy Simon, 61, was seriously injured by the teenager in the attack in her office at Winteron Community Academy, near Scunthorpe, in September last year, Hull Crown Court heard. The girl came “flying” into Mrs Simon’s office in the school and the inclusion support officer, whose job is to help students with problems, initially thought she was about to be hugged. Richard Wright QC, prosecuting, said: “She at first thought that (the girl) was going to hug her but then felt a thud to her chest and realised that she had been injured or possibly stabbed. “As Joy Simon stood to her feet in an effort to defend herself, (the girl) used the knife that she possessed to stab Mrs Simon in the face and then tried to rain further blows down upon her with the knife.” Mr Wright said Mrs Simon grabbed the girl’s wrist but “the blows kept coming and Joy Simon was thrown about by the force and ferocity of the attack upon her”. The prosecutor said Mrs Simon began screaming for help but, as she tried to get out of the door, the girl repeatedly slammed it shut. He told Judge Jeremy Richardson QC: “The attack only ended because of the bravery of other members of staff who intervened. “Principal amongst them was a cleaner and lunchtime supervisor, Kerry Ogg. “Mrs Ogg heard the screams for help and ran into the room and forcibly separated (the girl) from Joy Simon, thereby preventing her from continuing her attack.” Mr Wright said Mrs Ogg was then helped by teacher Mark Florence who restrained the girl. The court heard that Mrs Simon’s injuries were initially thought to be life-threatening. One knife wound went into her lung. She also suffered a gash across her cheek which went through to her mouth and which has still not healed, leaving her scarred and constantly having to hold a towel against her face. Mr Wright said the girl had a “stable home life and there does not appear to be any indication that her behaviour at home was ever violent or disruptive”. He said “She was described as an ideal pupil in that she was bright and able, was in many top sets, was expected to achieve excellent exam results and was never in trouble or in need of disciplinary intervention.” The girl, who cannot be named, admitted wounding with intend to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article at a previous hearing. A charge of attempted murder was dropped. She was due to be sentenced on Friday but Judge Richardson postponed sentencing for a week after the teenager’s QC did not make the hearing in Hull due to a error.