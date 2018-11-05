Well known Doncaster garage owner dies

A Doncaster businessman who was in charge of one of the town’s best known garages for more than forty years has died.

Desmond Wilson was the proprietor of Linford’s Garage in South Parade for more than four decades, running it from its founding in 1952 until stepping down in 1994.

He died last week at the age of 91.

An obituary for Mr Wilson of Auckley and previously of Edenthorpe, said he had died peacefully on October 28.

It added: “Des will be remembered by many in Doncaster as the proprietor of Linford’s Garage. He is now at peace and reunited with Joyce his beloved wife and will be a dearly missed dad of Pete and Jane and grandpa of Dean, Sanchia and Zoe.”

The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on November 8 at 1pm.