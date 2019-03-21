Well known former Doncaster chip shop owner dies months after death of husband

The well-known and popular former owner of a Doncaster fish and chip shop has died a few months after the death of her husband.

Joyce Gregson, who ran Mill Fish and Chips in Thorne for a number of years, died in Northfield Nursing Home on March 14 at the age of 87.

Mrs Gregson ran the chip shop with her husband James, known to customers as Jim, for many years.

Mr Gregson died last July, also at the age of 87.

An obituary said: “She will be so sadly missed.”

The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on March 27 at 10.20am.