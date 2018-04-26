Well known former Doncaster school headteacher dies

Have your say

A well known former Doncaster school headteacher has died after a long illness.

George Lindley, who was formerly head at Hatfield Woodhouse First School, died on April 15 at the age of 86.

Mr Lindley, who lived in Wheatley Hills, was described in an obituary as the "beloved husband of the late Viv and loving dad to Julian and Richard."

He was also the "dear father in law of Kath and Julia and a devoted grandad to Daniel, Sean and Joanna."

The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on May 25 at 1pm.