Well-known Halifax figure Eve Martin dies, aged 92

The daughter of well-known Halifax figure Eve Martin has paid tribute to “a very loving person” after her mother’s death, aged 92.

Mrs Martin had a very full and fulfilling life, including a stint as president of National Council of Women, as well as co-chair of the Women’s National Commission, and being a founding member of the Calderdale Community Health Council, Women’s Refuge and Well Woman Centre.

She was also heavily involved in All Saints Church and Halifax Civic Trust, and was awarded an OBE.

“She was a mother to all and sundry. A very loving, huggy person and she liked people. She loved life,” said her daughter Carolyn.

“She got on with everybody, it didn’t matter who they were. If you met her she would want to know all about you, and she would remember you.

“She worked jolly hard. Whatever she was doing, she gave her all.

“Nothing stopped her.

“And she was always looking forward. Even at 92 she read The Times on her iPad, she did email and online banking.”

She was married to husband Dennis for more than 50 years and was born in Liverpool.

She lived in Buckinghamshire before moving to Halifax in 1961, living in Clifton Road, and was a housewife until her 40’s.

The couple had lived in Trinidad, Singapore and Lagos through Dennis’ job with a medical company before settling in Halifax.

She had five daughters - Carolyn, Lindsay, Florey, Philippa and Fiona, who died aged eight - and leaves nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She also brought two nieces, Penny and Vicky, and a nephew, Patrick, up as her own and also fostered children.

“She didn’t differentiate between them” says Carolyn.