Well-known 'Hansel and Gretel' house in Leeds for sale

It looks like something out of a fairytale - and now this quaint little home in Pudsey is on the market.

The 'Hansel and Gretel' house on Westroyd Crescent is locally famous for its quirky appearance.

Its current owners have lived there for over a decade, but are now selling up with a guide price of £169,950.

The two-bedroom terrace has plenty of period features, including a timber staircase and wooden beams.

There's also a small but attractive garden.

Estate agents Hardisty & Co of Horsforth have described the property as a 'little gem' which offers an unusual amount of living space for the price.