Wembley lit up in Doncaster Rovers colours ahead of FA Cup Final

Wembley Stadium has been lit up in the red and white colours of Doncaster Rovers ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup Final.

The stadium's iconic arch glowed red and white while a huge display screen read "For Doncaster Rovers" ahead of tomorrow's big game between Chelsea and Manchester United.

Rovers were among 737 clubs honoured with the light display to mark all the teams who took part in this year's competition.

It is the second time in two years the national stadium has celebrated the club.

Last year Wembley was lit up in red and white in a celebration of all the teams to have played there.

The famous arch was lit up along with the club's badge and named being displayed along the front of the stadium to mark its tenth anniversary.

Rovers of course famously won the League One Play-Off Final against Yorkshire rivals Leeds United at the stadium on May 25, 2008, James Hayter's 48th minute goal proving vital in the 1-0 win in front of 75,000 fans.