West End Proms at Scarborough Open Air Theatre: here is the line-up of singers

Here's more detail on the show that has been announced for 5th July 2019 at Scarborough Open Air Theatre ... West End Proms.

It features some of the world’s most talented Broadway and West End stars, complete with a stunning 32-piece orchestra.

There will be songs from such smash hit musicals as Les Misérables, Phantom Of The Opera, The Greatest Showman, Rock Of Ages, Wicked, Sunset Boulevard, Dear Evan Hansen and more.

Tickets for West End Proms at Scarborough Open Air Theatre go on sale at 9am on Friday March 29 via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).

West End Proms boasts a top cast, including the award-winning John Owen-Jones (Les Mis in the West End and Broadway), Ben Forster, winner of ITV’s Superstar (2012), plus Rachel John and Jon Robyns, stars of West End show of the moment Hamilton.

Jodie Steele and Jamie Muscato, two of the leading actors from the show Heathers, plus Lauren Samuels, who rose to prominence as a finalist on the BBC’s Over the Rainbow, and Marisha Wallace, leading lady of Dreamgirls and Waitress, together with Aladdin on Broadway, are also confirmed.

This unique celebration of musical theatre has previously wowed sell-out festival crowds and the Scarborough OAT show will be its only performance outside of London this summer. It will debut at Greenwich Music Time on Thursday July 4.

WEST END PROMS – FULL LINE UP:

Ben Forster (ITV Superstar / Phantom Of The Opera)

Jamie Muscato (Heathers / Les Miserables)

Jodie Steele (Heathers / Wicked)

John Owen-Jones (Les Misrables / Phantom Of The Opera)

Jon Robyns (Hamilton / Miss Saigon)

Lauren Samuels (We Will Rock You / Bend It Like Beckham)

Marisha Wallace (Waitress / Dreamgirls)

Rachel John (Hamilton / The Bodyguard)