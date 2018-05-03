West Yorkshire appoints new police boss

West Yorkshire Police has announced the appointment of a new Assistant Chief Constable.

Chief Supt Tim Kingsman has been selected to the role due to the retirement of his predecessor, Andy Battle.

ACC Tim Kingsman will take over responsibility for Operational Support across West Yorkshire from May 14.

Chief Con Dee Collins said: “I wish ACC Andy Battle all the best for his retirement and I thank him for his service to the communities of West Yorkshire. I am very pleased to have appointed ACC Tim Kingsman as his replacement.

"Tim is an experienced officer who is committed to serving the communities of West Yorkshire and will take over from Andy at a time of heightened operational pressure on our resources. In these very demanding operational times, I was reassured by the high standard and quality of all the applicants for the post of ACC in West Yorkshire Police.

"My congratulations go to Tim on his appointment and I look forward to working closely with him on the Chief Officer Team.”

Chief Supt Mabs Hussain also attained the required standard in the selection process and will be appointed as an Assistant Chief Constable in West Yorkshire Police when a vacancy arises in the future.

ACC Kingsman joined West Yorkshire Police in 1990, initially being posted to Keighley before his promotion to Sergeant and a move to Eccleshill.

He specialised in search after a move to Operations Support in 1998, where he held the post as POLSA (Police Search Advisor), taking him to a number of large-scale search operations across the Force.

In-house promotion to Inspector followed, before a move to Pudsey Weetwood Division in Leeds, where he worked on both response and Neighbourhood teams, before temporary promotion to Chief Inspector.

The role Chief Inspector was made permanent with a move to Calderdale, where he managed operations and partnership portfolios.

In 2008 he was promoted to Superintendent whilst working in Corporate Review at Police Headquarters, before moving to North East Leeds in 2010 as Superintendent Operations.

Most recently, as Chief Superintendent, Tim held the post as District Commander in Kirklees before returning to lead Operations Support in the autumn of 2015, with several periods of acting up to Assistant Chief Constable.