West Yorkshire Fire Service hits out after Coronation Street uses 'firemen' instead of 'firefighter'

West Yorkshire Fire Service has hit out at ITV soap Coronation Street after a character referred to firefighters as 'firemen' in last night's episode.

In the episode, the storyline revolves around Rob (Tristan Gemmill) appearing in a calendar.

In the exchange, a character referred to firefighters as firemen, prompting this response from West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service:

"We love @itvcorrie but in last night's episode you called us 'firemen' when talking about the calendar Rob @TristanGemmill was going to be in. We are firefighters! #PressForProgress We still love you though @LFBCommissioner"

This week, a chief fire officer in South Yorkshire “apologised unreservedly” for using the words “man” and “he” several times at a council meeting when describing the role of a firefighter in a five person crew.

South Yorkshire’s chief, Jamie Courtney, was brought to task for using “gender specific” language at a Rotherham Council meeting after a complaint was subsequently received from a member of the public.

-> Is this your new job? Searching for land train drivers

Responding to the complaint, Diana Terris, clerk to South Yorkshire Fire Authority, wrote back saying she had raised the chief’s use of “gender specific” language with him and “discussed the matter with both the Chair and Vice Chair of the Authority.”

She went on: “The Chief Fire Officer is grateful for this to have been highlighted and apologises unreservedly and would have done so without question at the time had it been pointed out. “He is a great advocate of equality and diversity within the Fire and Rescue Service, a point affirmed by both the Chair and Vice Chair of the Authority.”

Mr Courtney declined to comment.

Instead, a South Yorkshire Fire Service spokeswoman said: “The Chief has already responded via the Clerk to the Authority and has apologised unreservedly and would have done so at the time had it been pointed out to him. “No further statements will be issued.”