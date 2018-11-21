West Yorkshire man charged with murdering three-year-old boy

Have your say

A MAN and a woman have been charged in connection with the death of a three-year-old boy.

Police said Riley Siswick was found unresponsive at his home address in Smiths Avenue, in Marsh, Huddersfield, on Fenbruary 6 2016.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kyle Campbell, aged 26, of Heys View, Huddersfield, has been charged with murdering Riley, causing or allowing the death of a child and two counts of assaulting another child, who was aged five at the time.

Kayleigh Siswick, aged 26, also of Heys View, in Huddersfield, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

They were both due to appear at Leeds Magistrates court today (Nov 21)