West Yorkshire man dead and woman seriously injured in motorbike crash

A man has died and a woman is in a serious condition in hospital after a motorbike and car crash on the B1251.

It happened at about 1.30pm on the B1251, about a mile west of Sledmere village, on Sunday, March 31.

It involved a white Honda CBR motorbike and a blue Ford Fiesta.

The 43-year-old motorbike rider, from West Yorkshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old woman, also from West Yorkshire, was riding pillion and suffered serious head injuries.

She remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The car driver was unhurt.

No-one has been arrested.

Police are appealing for any motorists who were in the area to contact them, in particular, the driver of a camper van who may have seen the collision.

Anyone witnesses can contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting log 278 of 31/03/19.

