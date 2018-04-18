West Yorkshire Police appeal over convicted burglar wanted on recall to prison

Have your say

POLICE in Bradford are appealing for the public's help to trace a convicted burglar wanted on recall to prison.

Nathan Simpson, 33, was released from prison on licence in September 2017 after serving a sentence for burglary.

He is now wanted on recall after breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as being of slight build, around 5ft 10in tall with short black hair.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "Simpson is believed to be in Bradford and enquiries are continuing to locate him.

"He is not believed to pose an immediate risk to the public, but anyone who can assist police with their enquiries is urged to contact police on 101, or by using the Contact Us options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk

"Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."