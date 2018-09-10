West Yorkshire Police dog Bruce dies suddenly as officers share heartbreaking tributes

Have your say

Tributes have flooded in for a West Yorkshire Police dog after it suddenly passed away at the age of five.

PD Bruce died yesterday (Sunday, September 9) after a short time with his handler PC Moore following the retirement of his previous handler.

West Yorkshire Police Dogs said on Twitter: "It’s with a heavy heart we tell you of a tragic loss.

"Yesterday PD Bruce passed away very suddenly aged 5.

"Bruce had only been with PC Moore for a short time after his previous handler had retired but he was a cracking dog & great team & family member.

PD Bruce. PIC: WYPDogs

"He will be missed by all."

Tributes flooded in on the post from officers and members of the public alike, thanking Bruce for his service and passing on condolences to his handler PC Moore.

@PDCairoK9 said: "Very Sad News...my thoughts with his handler..one yorkshire"

@SYPOperations said: "Our thoughts are very much with PC Moore & The team and Griz..Bruce also worked with us and had some fantastic results..Sad Day"

@Amydeemo added: "Such sad news to read. Run free over that bridge PD Bruce. Thoughts and love to both handlers & families"