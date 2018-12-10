West Yorkshire Police drink-drive campaign already catching 12 offenders a day

West Yorkshire Police say they have arrested on average 12 people a day since launching their annual Christmas drink and drug drive campaign, well above the average from last year.

In the space of just nine days since December 1, officers had pulled over and found 107 drivers to be over the limit.

The average number of offenders is up on last year at the moment.

Police say some of the drivers have been caught having been drinking the night before, while others have tested positive for using drugs and getting behind the wheel.

The average, so far, is well above the number of drivers caught during the entire December 2017 campaign, in which 264 people were caught - an average of just over eight people each day.

Every police vehicle in the district has been armed with a breath-testing kit as to help catch more drink drivers in the run up to Christmas.

With the party season approaching, West Yorkshire Police has launched its annual campaign to encourage drinkers to leave their car keys at home or face the consequences.

If caught, drivers will be automatically lose their licences.

Chief Inspector Chris Corkindale, of the force’s roads policing unit, said the overall average is usually about 10 people a day.