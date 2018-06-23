West Yorkshire Police issue appeal to find missing man

Have your say

Police are appealing for anyone who sees a missing Shipley man to get in contact.

Peter Sands, 45, of Claremont Road was last seen on Wednesday 20 June.

He is known to have links to Scotland and Cumbria and is believed to be driving a Skoda Octavia with the registration YL17 JYZ.

Peter is described as white, 6’2” tall, of slim build and pale complexion.

He has short blonde shaven hair and brown eyes and wears glasses.

He also has a tattoo of naked woman on his right arm and a skull tattoo with ‘Pete’ written in it on his left arm.

When he was last seen he was wearing grey coloured Lonsdale tracksuit bottoms and black shoes.

Peter, or anyone who sees him is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 651 of 21 June