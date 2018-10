Have your say

POLICE who launched a missing person appeal to find a 14-year-old girl say she has now been found safe and well.

West Yorkshire Police launched an apeal to trace Holly Wilson, who was last seen on Sunday (Oct 7) afternoon in the Steeton area of Keighley

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "Holly Wilson who was subject to an earlier missing persons appeal has been found safe and well.

"Thank you to all who shared our appeal."