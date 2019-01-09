West Yorkshire Police worker, 40, dies after fall from railway viaduct

Have your say

A football fan and dad who worked for West Yorkshire Police has died after falling from a viaduct.

He has been named as 40-year-old James Briddon, who was a Huddersfield Town supporter with two sons.

Lockwood Viaduct

He is believed to have worked as a bar manager before joining the force as a detention officer.

He is thought to have fallen from the 122ft-high Lockwood Viaduct in Huddersfield, which carries the Penistone Line over the River Holme.

Kirklees CID were among the colleagues to pay tribute to James on social media.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"Police can confirm the sudden death of a serving member of police staff in Kirklees on Sunday.

"There are no suspicious circumstances in the death and a file will be completed for the coroner.

"The force is in touch with his family and colleague’s thoughts are with them at this tragic time."