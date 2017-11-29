West Yorkshire school’s shock at death of girl, seven, during trip

A seven-year-old girl who died on a school trip was a “lovely little girl who will be greatly missed by the whole school community”, according to her head teacher.

Birkby Junior School in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, was closed yesterday (Nov 28) as a mark of respect following the death of Aiman Abdullah after she was taken “suddenly and seriously ill” on Monday.

Head teacher Susan Davis said: “We are all shocked and incredibly saddened by the tragic news.

“Aiman was a lovely little girl who will be greatly missed by the whole school community.

“The welfare of pupils is our highest priority and we have ensured support is available in school for anyone who needs it.

“Our thoughts are with Aiman’s family at this difficult and distressing time.”

In a letter to parents on Monday, Mrs Davis said: “It is with tremendous sadness that I must inform you that one of our Year 3 pupils, Aiman Abdullah, has passed away.

“Aiman was taken suddenly and seriously ill during an off-site visit this morning.

“She was treated at the scene and transferred to hospital, where she died shortly afterwards. We are all, of course, shocked and incredibly saddened by this tragic news.”

Aiman is reported to have been taken ill outside the nearby North Huddersfield Trust School.