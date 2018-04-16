West Yorkshire teenager charged after car hit and injured women in Blackpool

POLICE have charged a West Yorkshire teenager after three women were injured when a Skoda estate car was driven towards pedestrians in Blackpool on Saturday night.

Jake Hartley, 19, of Rochdale Road, Todmorden, has been charged with attempted wounding; three offences of assault; dangerous driving; driving over the prescribed alocohol limit; driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence; driving without insurance and possession of a weapon capable of incapacitation.

He is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court this morning. (Mon April 16)