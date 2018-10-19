West Yorkshire volunteers honoured for helping Manchester Arena attack victims

Charity volunteers have been honoured for their role in helping victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.

Victim Support volunteers who helped 117 people from West Yorkshire who were caught up in the attack have been awarded for their efforts.

They were given the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner Volunteer Award at the Lord Ferrers Awards, held in London.

West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson, who presented the award, said: "I am so pleased that the dedicated volunteers at Victim Support West Yorkshire have been recognised nationally as well as locally for their fantastic work.

"The support they offer is a real lifeline to victims and witnesses and makes all the difference.

"The additional support they offered to many traumatised people in West Yorkshire after the Manchester Arena atrocity went well over and above what they would ordinarily provide to victims and was greatly appreciated by many."

Twenty-three people were killed, including the attacker, and 139 were wounded in the Manchester attack last May.

The Lord Ferrers Awards recognise the hard work of special constables, police support volunteers, volunteer police cadets and volunteers.

Lesley McLean, Contracts Manager for Victim Support in West Yorkshire said: “We are absolutely delighted that our work with victims of the Manchester Arena attack has been recognised.

"All of our volunteers work hard to support victims of crime and terrorism across West Yorkshire and we are very proud of the support they provide.