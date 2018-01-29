Westfield snap up healthcare firm in Bolton

Have your say

WESTFIELD Health has acquired North West-based health cash plan provider Bolton & District Hospital Saturday Council (BDHSC), also known as UK Healthcare, for a undisclosed sum.

BDHSC is a not-for-profit health provider with an annual turnover of £4m and a nationwide corporate and consumer customer base.

The deal follows the Sheffield firm’s relocation and expansion into new headquarters.

Westfield Health chief executive, Jill Davies, said: “Westfield Health is entering a very exciting era in our health and wellbeing journey and we are delighted to acquire a successful and longstanding company with UK Healthcare.

“Like us, UK Healthcare was born out of the need to support local hospitals and has a long history of helping people with their everyday healthcare needs. Both companies share similar values, supporting the NHS and medically related charities with much needed funding wherever we can.”