Wetherspoons to stop selling French champagne in the run-up to Brexit

Pub chain Wetherspoons will replace its French champagne with British bubbly ahead of the country leaving the EU.

German wheat beers will also disappear from 880 sites from July.

Sparkling wines from the UK and Australia will be sold instead of champagne as the chain looks to increase its homegrown drinks offering.

Wetherspoons chairman Tim Martin is strongly pro-Brexit.

The decision to stop stocking many European brands doesn't include Swedish cider Kopparberg after the brewer confirmed it will produce the drink in the UK following Brexit.

Other non-EU drinks will include American wheat beer. German alcohol-free beer Erdinger has been replaced by Adnams Ghost Ship.

The chain explained its decision by citing the high tariffs imposed on food and drink imports by the EU.

Contracts with European suppliers will still run until their end dates but the company has entered a 'transitional' period.