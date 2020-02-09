Wharfedale’s Cicognini denied a hat-trick, as Huddersfield tame derby rivals Tigers

In-form Wharfedale extended their National Two (North) unbeaten run to five games with a 34-26 victory at Tynedale on Saturday.

Left winger Ollie Cicognini put Wharfedale ahead with a try in the opening 10 minutes which Jack Blakeney-Edwards converted, and although the North East side pulled level with a try three minutes later the visitors went ahead with a penalty on 20 minutes.

Full-back Rian Hamilton crossed for their second try on 33 minutes and Blakeney-Edwards was on target with the extras once again to leave Wharfedale 17-7 ahead.

Tynedale hit back once again with a try shortly before the break, but Wharfedale continued to dominate with Cicognini adding a second try on 47 minutes.

Tynedale continued to push and scored their third try on 57 minutes to close to within three points, and when Cicognini was obstructed as he headed over for a hat-trick the referee awarded a penalty try and sent two Tynedale players to the sin bin.

Tynedale did manage to run in another try to seal a bonus point, but Wharfedale made sure of the win with replacement Sam Booker touching down in the final minute.

Huddersfield bounced back from last weekend’s Yorkshire derby defeat at Wharfedale with victory in another Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Tigers, winning 27-10 at Dore Moor.

Tigers drew first blood with Mark Ireland kicking a penalty. But Huddersfield hit back on the half hour with prop Josh Crickmay scoring, and he added another six minutes later which centre Will Milner converted for a 12-3 lead.

No 8 Richard Piper scored shortly after the break and Milner’s conversion and a penalty put the visitors 22-3 ahead.

Tigers pulled back a converted try through flanker Lee Monks on 75 minutes, but replacement Jack Maplesden touched down a minute later to cap the win.

Despite losing, Otley sealed a bonus point after scoring five tries to keep them within touching distance of escaping the bottom three with only eight matches left to play in Two North.

Adam Malthouse, Benjamin Magee, Frederick Watson and Joe Graham – along with a penalty try – all scored in the 47-33 defeat with the Yorkshire-based side now losing five straight.

Elsewhere, Hull were 17-10 winners at Luctonians.

Rotherham Titans’ National One campaign continued to falter as they lost out 52-20 at top of the table Richmond.

Titans allowed their opposition to burst into an unassailable lead before showing any fight as Richmond ran in three tries before Rotherham scored their first courtesy of winger Ben Robbins.

Four more followed for Richmond to lead 52-5 as the South Yorkshire side replied with three unanswered tries in consolation from Robbins, centre James Cooke and replacement Sam Allan as the game ended 52-20.

Hull Ionians’ second half capitulation led to a 58-10 defeat at the hands of visitors Cinderford, leaving them second from bottom and close to relegation.

Fly-half Sam Crane brought the Ionians back into the game after two early Cinderford tries with the sides going into the break tied at 10-10. But seven Cinderford second-half tries without reply earned maximum points.