What are 16 choirs doing in Trinity Leeds?

Shoppers at Trinity Leeds will be treated to a whole host of festive numbers tomorrow from members of 16 choirs as part of a Christmas Choir-a-thon.

The singers are already almost halfway through their 16-hour challenge after singing plenty of festive favourites from 9am to 6pm today.

The Choir-a-thon is all in aid of St Vincent’s, a charity which aims to tackle poverty in all its forms though the provision of practical assistance to those in need.

A spokesman for the good cause said: “This is a very fun event! Most volunteers dip in and out of the day doing a couple of hours where they can. Please don’t hesitate to join us!”

Members of the 16 choirs will be on the main bridge at the shopping centre from 9am to 6pm again tomorrow.

All are welcome to enjoy the music and make a donation in one of the collection buckets.