What did you vote as Sheffield’s best album of all time?

The results are in – and we can now reveal what you have voted the best Sheffield album of all time to mark National Album Day.

We drew up a shortlist of some of the best discs to come out of the Steel City over the decades with everyone from the Arctic Monkeys to Pulp, The Human League to ABC and Richard Hawley to Def Leppard racking up votes.

READ MORE: REVEALED: The 30 best Yorkshire albums of all time

And we can now reveal the album that you think is the number one effort ever to have come out of Sheffield.

The winner was The Human League’s 1981 synthpop classic Dare which picked up 21% of the vote in our poll to mark the very first National Album Day on Saturday.

It put it ahead of The Arctic Monkeys’ debut Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, which secured second spot with 17% of the votes while third place went equally to Pulp’s Different Class and Richard Hawley’s Coles Corner, which both chalked up 14% each.

What is Sheffield's best album?

The full results are below

It was on October 16, 1981 that Dare hit record shop shelves for the first time - and went on to become one of the defining albums of the 80s and one of the best of all-time.

READ MORE: Who won our poll to find Sheffield’s best song?

The band's third studio album, it was recorded between March and September 1981 and went triple platinum in the UK, as well as selling millions more copies around the globe.

Containing smash hits such as Love Action, Open Your Heart and of course, Don't You Want Me, Dare was a departure from the band's previous experimental avant-garde electronic music into commercial pop under singer Phil Oakey's creative direction following the departure of fellow founding members Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh.

Believe it or not, Oakey didn’t want to release Don’t You Want Me as a single, believing it to be the weakest track on Dare – and for that reason it had been relegated to the last track in the B-side of the vinyl album. Oakey was eventually overruled by Virgin.

READ MORE: Heaven 17 voted greatest Sheffield band of all time

It would go on to become the band's greatest ever hit, selling millions of copies worldwide and becoming the 25th highest ever selling single in the UK as of 2007) It was also the Christmas number one for 1981.

The album was a massive commercial success, selling in large numbers, taking it quickly to number one in the UK album charts in early November 1981.

The cover art and other album artwork is based on a concept that Oakey wanted, that the album should look like an edition of Vogue magazine. The final design is a joint effort between Philip Adrian Wright (also the band's director of visuals) and graphic designer Ken Ansell.

In 2006, British Hit Singles & Albums and NME organised a poll in which 40,000 people worldwide voted for the 100 best albums ever; Dare was placed at no. 77 on the list.

The same year, Q magazine placed the album at number 19 in its list of "40 Best Albums of the '80s.

SHEFFIELD’S BEST ALBUM OF ALL TIME